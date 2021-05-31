…tender unreserved apology By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja The member representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency of Jigawa State was at no time suspended, two third majority of the executive members of Kazaure Local Government All Progressives Congress, APC, said on Monday.

In a letter dated May 31, 2021, addressed to the national hierarchy of the ruling party, 6 Chairmen and 21 Yamma Ward executive members tendered an apology to the lawmaker.

Recall that 4 persons in the executive had recently met and slammed the suspension on Kazaure.

But in the letter made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, the leaders said the suspension was unconstitutional and lawful.

Their resolution read thus: “Forwarding the resolution by the two third majority of the APC Kazaure Local Government party executives. Six out of eleven wards Chairmen and twenty one out of twenty seven Yamma ward party executives.

“We condemn the unconstitutional and unlawful suspension of our member and respected leader, Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure by the APC Chairman, legal advisor and two others.

“Sir, four people cannot make a decision on our behalf.

“Subject to the above, we, party executives of Kazaure Local Government forward to you our resolution attached with a list of names, phone numbers and signatures in order to show you our solidarity and apology to Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure, member, House of Representatives, representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency of Jigawa State.

“Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure contributed to the development of our people, the party and Nigeria people in general.

“Sir, we highly regret the disgrace but soon, the party will investigate the chairman and three others.”

