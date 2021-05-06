Imagine getting up to N100, 000 cash reward just for sharing a picture of you dressed in your best traditional outfit?

That is what telecommunication giant Airtel is doing after releasing its latest television commercial the Rainmaker on April 30.

The TVC tells the story of a village rainmaker who fails repeatedly to keep the rain at bay when the village is celebrating.

What is striking about the video is not just the story: Nigerian culture is well represented through musical instruments, fashion and dance, with beautifully dressed characters representing major Nigerian tribes.

adedimejilateef_20210506_105302_2

adedimejilateef_20210506_105302_1

Iya Rainbow2

Iya Rainbow

Benita2

Benita1

What is more? Everyone can now join Airtel in the celebration of Nigeria’s diversity in the video by sharing pictures of themselves dressed in their traditional attires on social media.

You can join in the fun by using the hashtag #RepYourTribeWithAirtel and tagging Airtel on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...