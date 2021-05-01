Auwalun Daudawa, the notorious bandit leader who masterminded the abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, has been killed.

Government sources confirmed reports of his death on Friday.

It would be recalled that while President Muhammadu Buhari was in his hometown, Daura, for a short visit, Daudawa and his gang stormed GSSS Kankara, to abduct the students from their hostels.

In February, Daudawa had laid down his arms and accepted Governor Bello Matawalle’s peace initiative.

He had surrendered 20 AK-47 rifles, 20 Magazines, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), and several ammunitions to the Zamfara State government on the day he repented with five of his comrades.

However, a few days ago, it was reported that Daudawa had returned to the forest to continue his banditry operation.

Confirming his killing, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara State, Abubakar Dauran said Daudawa left Gusau day two days ago after he reportedly told some people that he was going to attend one of his relatives’ wedding.

However, he rustled over 100 cows and killed the herdsman in charge.

The Commissioner added that in retaliation, some people around the area organized and killed him too.

