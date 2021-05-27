Bello Matawalle of Zamfara. Photo: TWITTER/BELLOMATAWALLE1

The Zamfara Government has said that repentant bandits have surrendered 203 sophisticated firearm, under the state government peace accord.

The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Garba Dauran, made this known to newsmen in Gusau.

Dauran also said that 2,566 live ammunition, 64 magazines, two handcuffs and 887 locally fabricated Dane guns were also surrendered by the bandits.

He said called for cooperation from community leaders and citizens to check the activities of bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 7, the Zamfara government in an attempt to quell banditry in the state initiated the peace accord.

The policy is another amnesty initiative for repentant bandits in the state.

NAN reports that the state government first announced the initiative in July, 2020, to encourage bandits terrorising rural areas to lay down their arms.

Gov. Bello Matawalle said some bandits who willingly submitted their guns have been resettled in Gusau.



