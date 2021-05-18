Kaduna State Government House

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has insisted on arresting the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, comrade Ayuba Wabba for economic sabotage in the state. He asked Wabba to report himself to any newest police station for prosecution, as he has committed an offense punishable under Miscellaneous Act offenses.

El-Rufai said there is no going back on his s decision to sack workers and the state is not ready to reach any compromise with the labour union.

The governor, who fielded questions from journalists shortly after an event he attended on the Agricultural Policy launch, organized by the state’s Ministry of Agriculture said the labour union had engaged in economic sabotage and its president must be arrested.

“Yes you saw my Twitter handle post, “El-Rufai said “They have attacked facilities and engaged in economic sabotage. That is an offense under the act of the miscellaneous act. And we will bring him to justice.

“We are looking for him. he should report himself to the nearest police station or report to us. he will be prosecuted for economic sabotage.”

Asked if there is any compromise between the two parties, El-Rufai said “there is no ground for compromise. They have used their last ultimate weapon. It will not change anything. It will not change our position.”





