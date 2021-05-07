By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has asked the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to stop the demolition of the Adkan estate police station and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office, the situation within the premises in Abuja.

The order was sequel to a petition filed by the residents of the estate before the House.

Dated April 14th 2021, the petition accused the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) of encroaching into the green zone of the estate and selling off some portions of it.

Appearing before the Committee were Mr Funso Fadipe, a member of Adkan estate resident Board of Trustees, Mrs Chidinma Agomo and Secretary of the Board of Trustees and the estate Chairman, Mr Kabiru Akanbi who represented the residents of the estate.

Testifying before the Committee, Fadipe explained that when they acquired the estate, security threats by hoodlums could not allow them to move in.

Consequently, the residents of the estate resolved to build a police station for their protection.

Also read: Gunmen attack, burn Anambra police station, free detainees, kill 2 policemen He however said that the police station had marked for demolition because it was built in a green zone.

He pleaded with the Committee to prevail on the demolition plan and allow both the police station and FRSC structure for their protection from hoodlums.

He however told the committee that some portions of the green area had been sold out by the government authorities which had resulted in the springing up of Manu hotels and business ventures.

Fadipe regretted the sale of the green area by the FHA to private individuals, asking for the immediate intervention of the National Assembly to dissuade the government agency from further illegal encroachment.

He said, “Even as we speak, FHA has sold part of the land and our water tank reservoir has been pulled down and sold to a hotelier who has completed the building of his hotel in parts of the designated green zone. Part of the green zone has been allocated to individuals.”

Reacting, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola said some makeshift and kiosks were marked for demolition because they were not in the master plan of FCT, insisting that land allotment was done at the behest of FHA and not FCDA.

Ruling on the matter, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso ordered the suspension of all activities in and around the estate.

He said that demolition of the police structure at this time of ravaging insecurity may be detrimental to the residents of the estate.

The committee advised the estate to include FHA, the police and FRSC in the matter for appearance before it.

The Committee adjourned sitting to June 8 to ensure that all parties involved in the matter would be served their notices of appearance.

