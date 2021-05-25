• Party insists on not accountable to the anti-graft agency

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of witch-hunting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

Led by Ndudi Elumelu, the group, in a statement yesterday, argued that the anti-graft agency lacked the statutory powers to probe the affairs of the opposition party.

It charged the EFCC to focus on its constitutional duties by investigating officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government allegedly indicted for corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The lawmakers challenged the commission to commence similar action on the ruling party and invite its leaders over a plethora of petitions and reports of “clear cases of high-scale corruption involving APC leaders.”

They continued: “We have noted the moves by the EFCC to pry into the internal administration of the PDP, a political party, contrary to the crystal-clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), particularly Sections 225 and 226, which vest the scrutiny of party finances in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Nevertheless, we have no doubt that the PDP will come out clean because they have nothing to hide.”

IN a similar vein, PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), yesterday, rose from a meeting yesterday, where it reviewed a petition against the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and asserted that the political party doesn’t report to the anti-graft body.

BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, insisted that the PDP only reports directly to INEC as a regulator.

He said it was expected of the electoral umpire to raise an objection to the party’s accounts if there were any, but not the EFCC.

Jubrin blamed Kasim Afegbua for allegedly not following due process in his petition, observing: “He ought to have used the opportunity of the PDP constitution and other avenues to route his petition to the various organs of the party.”

On the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River to the APC, the BoT chairman said though it was shocking for a state chief executive that had so much benefited from a platform to act in such a manner, he, however, indicated that the party would soon organise a mega rally in Calabar to “show the world who owns the state.”

