By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja House of Representatives has given its approval for the establishment of a federal university of agriculture, Sabon Gida in Langtang Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

The report and recommendations of the public hearing on Bill seeking the setting up of the Institution were successfully considered clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole of the House on Wednesday.

Also read: Akwa Ibom 2023: Udom Emmanuel’s dilemma over Inoyo, Umo Eno, Akan Udofia The bill sponsored by the member representing Langtang North and South Federal Constituency in the House, Hon. Beni Lar has a long title “A Bill for an Act to Establish Federal University of Agriculture, Sabon Gida, Langtang to make Comprehensive Provisions for its Due Management and Administration; and for Related Matters (HB. 291).”

Giving the synopsis of the report, Lar stated that the Bill sought to create a conducive environment for learning in agricultural research and sciences.

“If established, the institution would harness, develop the abundant human potential from the North-Central region to feed the nation of Nigeria”, she said.

The bill has 27 clauses in all which were voted on and passed by the House.

Vanguard News Nigeria

