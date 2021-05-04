By Tordue Salem, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Thursday, approved a four-week probe of the alleged failure of a 3. 4billion naira Powered Grid Projects in six geo-political zones of the country.

A motion for the “Extension of Time to enable the Ad-hoc Committee on Investigation of the Failure of the Federal Government’s 3.4 Billion Naira Powered Grid Projects in the Six Geopolitical Zones and the Federal Capital Territory to Conclude its Assignment”, was sponsored by Rep. Abubakar Hassan Fulata.

Also read: No going back on our indefinite strike of Dec. 12, says ASUP The House in approving the motion noted that the Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Failure of the Federal Government’s 3.4 Billion Naira Powered Grid Projects in the Six Geopolitical Zones and the Federal Capital Territory was constituted on Tuesday 17 March 2020 and Hon. Ossy Prestige (now deceased) was appointed as its Chairman”, but that “the Committee couldn’t commence any action because of the protracted sickness of the late Chairman, Hon. Ossy Prestige”.

The House, in adopting the motion, Further noted that “following the death of the former Chairman, Hon. Edun Olanrewaju was appointed as the new Chairman, and therefore the Committee will require more time to commence operations, hence the application”.

The House also resolved to “Grant the Committee additional four weeks to conclude its assignment”.

