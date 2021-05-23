Ibrahim Attahiru By Tordue Salem – Abuja The House of Representatives has postponed its security summit slated for Monday, in honour of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

The House, through its Clerk, Mr Chinedu Akubueze, announced the suspension on Sunday.

“This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.

“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

“The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit”, a statement from the office of the Clerk stated.

It added that “The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...