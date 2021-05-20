Republicans can’t quit Trump, despite his election rhetoric

Sinking ship

With fealty to former president Donald Trump all but solidified, America’s Republican Party is tilting towards an outright embrace of an unsettling falsehood: That Democrats stole the 2020 election.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump gather along Southern Blvd near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in West Palm Beach, Florida, the US, on February 15. Photo: VCG

Republican leaders are quick to assert that Joe Biden is the duly elected president and that their main goal now is to propose bold political ideas that will help them win back control of the Senate and House of Representatives in 2022.

But in the halls of Congress, talk keeps circling back to Trump, and whether allegiance to the former president above all else is the smartest play for Republicans despite his persistent deceit about November 2020’s vote.

Asked Tuesday by AFP if Trump’s relentless claims of voter fraud will hurt Republicans in 2022’s midterm elections, GOP Senator John Cornyn dismissed the suggestion.

“I think that’s behind us,” Cornyn stressed as he stepped into a Senate elevator, turning to say it is the media, and not Trump, that “keeps talking about” the election.

However, six months on, the man whom millions of Republicans still look to as their leader repeats his baseless claim that President Biden prevailed because of fraud.

“Look at the facts and the data,” Trump urged Americans in a startling statement Sunday.

“There is no way he won the 2020 Presidential Election!”

The pronouncements by the brash billionaire – who has lost his powerful Twitter and Facebook social media megaphone but still lobs fiery statements from his Mar-a-Lago club – appear to be having an effect.

A CBS News poll released on Sunday found that 67 percent of Republican voters believe Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

On Friday, Republicans elevated staunch Trump defender Elise Stefanik, who opposed certifying the election results from some swing states won by Biden, into House leadership.

They booted conservative stalwart Liz Cheney from the post for refusing to bolster what she calls Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud.

Cheney, who blames Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, warned that the party was headed down a “dangerous” road promoting Trump’s claims because it would undermine public confidence in America’s democratic system.

But while top House Republican Kevin McCarthy may have disingenuously stated on May 13 that no Republicans were “questioning the legitimacy of the election,” some lawmakers were proving him wrong.

“There was definitely fraud in the election, and that’s what we need to find out in places like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and others so that it can be fixed,” House Republican Louie Gohmert told AFP.

“Because if it’s not fixed, elections are going to be meaningless.”

‘Investigating’ 2020

In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the Republican Party is backing an unofficial, partisan audit of the election results, months after authorities there conducted formal recounts and courts threw out election fraud cases.

Such refusal to accept defeat has worried Republicans like Bill Gates, a member of Maricopa County’s board of supervisors who warned the party could be “overtaken” by conspiracy theorists.

“Now, only one thing matters to many Republicans: Adherence to any and all theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump,” Gates wrote Friday on the news website AZCentral.

For some, the constant Trump refrain is an unwanted distraction, even if they know the key to high Republican voter turnout is to motivate Trump’s fiercely loyal base.

Top Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell, famously broke with Trump over the election claims.

However, in recent weeks McConnell has largely declined to further antagonize the party’s de facto leader.

Some rank-and-file Republicans appear eager to avoid discussing Trump too, including House lawmaker Byron Donalds who said he has not seen Trump’s latest election rant.

“We’re focused on retaking the house in ’22,” Donalds said.

Meanwhile, Trump has plenty of backers in Congress who support deep dives into 2020’s election.

“I don’t see any problem in investigating and getting all the information that we can for the American people,” said conservative congressman Jim Jordan.

As for Trump campaigning for Republicans in 2022’s fight for control of Congress, Jordan described it as a sure bet.

“Of course, yeah,” Jordan said with a knowing chuckle.

“He’s definitely going to be involved.”

