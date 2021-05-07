Wike. Photo: TWITTTER/GOVWIKE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appealed to those he described as ‘true nationalists,’ who believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria, to rescue the country from disintegration. He gave the charge when members of the South-South Zonal Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited him yesterday at Government House, Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, he said it was obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has not only lost capacity to tackle rising insecurity in the country, but do not empathise with Nigerians over the killings across the country

“APC governors have said the APC government will resolve the security problems. But people are being killed daily. When will they solve the problems?

“They should own up and tell Nigerians that they have failed on their promises and quit, as it is done in advanced countries.

“Nationalists and all reasonable Nigerians, who believe in the country should ensure that this country moves forward, otherwise everybody will be badly affected,” he said.

Wike, however, noted that since Nigeria was not a country where honour and integrity guide the conduct of public officers, the APC government would not own up to its failures in handling insecurity.

He enjoined Nigerians to brace up and not resign themselves to fate and crying but resolve to use their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to vote the APC out of governance in 2023.

He stressedthat if Nigeria were a country where honour and integrity had value, the APC-led government, “which does not care even if corpses litter all the roads in the country, will resign honourably.”



