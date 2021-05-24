Some residents of Nguru Nsukka autonomous community in Nsukka Local Council of Enugu State have, in a petition, called on the state government to withdraw the staff of office given to the traditional ruler of the community, alleging forgery in the constitution the state government relied on to grant the autonomous status to the settlement.

In a petition by Mr. Ikem Okuhu, written by his lawyers, Eli Ugwu & Associates, on behalf of the aggrieved residents, they claimed that Nguru Nsukka had, prior to being granted autonomous community status, never had a constitution, insisting that the Igwe stool currently occupied by Linus Obayi was illegal, having been procured with a forged community constitution.

Part of the petition read: “Our client is a law-abiding citizen and has decided to follow the due process of the law in seeking redress. The Enugu State Government is, by this letter, being put on notice that a legal action will be instituted against it, its agencies and privies and all other parties involved in this illegality, if within 21 working days, it has not withdrawn the staff of office and certificate of recognition given to Linus Obayi as the Igwe of Nguru.”

When contacted, the monarch declined comments, but a palace aide, who pleaded for anonymity, dismissed the petition as the antics of losers in the town union executive election held two years ago after the emergence of Igwe Obayi. He, however, implored the warring parties to give peace a chance for the development of the community.





