…insists Nigerians must sit down, discuss By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned the public vilification of the southern governors who recently called for restructuring and fiscal federalism.

It will be recalled that the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmed Lawan on Thursday after observing the Eid prayers at the presidential villa, Abuja picked holes with the Governors resolutions, asking them to first start the restructuring in their respective states.

Incidentally, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and the House of Representatives had disowned Lawan and washed off their hands from his utterance on the issue.

Okowa sho spoke at the empowerment scheme of the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday in Asaba, Delta State said it was utterly wrong to toe attack the southern governors.

He said that other leaders in the country should rather emulate the Governors.

Also read: Buhari to bandits: Your menace’ll be addressed soon Okowa insisted that Nigerians must gather at a table to discuss the good and future of the country.

He also thanked the members of the House for replying to Lawan.

“We reaffirm, as elected governors, we believe in the unity of our people. That cannot be a reason for us to be vilified.

“When we sit at the table, we will be able to discuss best what is good for Nigeria”, he said

