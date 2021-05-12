Rochas Okorocha

The representative of Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has charged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to review its style of leadership, noting that Nigerians were hungry and angry in the face of the worsening security and economic challenges in the country.

Identifying injustice and poverty as main factors behind the current insecurity in the land, the former Imo State governor said if government hoped to mitigate the anger in Nigeria, it must begin to tackle every sense of injustice and do all that is needed to make the people happy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker made the appeal when he joined the Ona of Abaji and hundreds of Muslim faithful in the breaking of their Ramadan fast on Monday in Abuja.

Okorocha said over 75 per cent of Nigerians were miffed at the turn of events in the country, adding that nothing useful could come out of a nation with so much bitterness and anger.

His words: “ You can’t solve a problem unless you know the cause. The cause of our problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger in the land.

“Yes, things are not okay with our nation. Yes, we have big challenges, but we must never give up on this nation called Nigeria and I believe a new Nigeria will soon be born.”

The senator pointed out that the country needed to find a new approach that replaces anger with love. He continued: “If abuses and anger could have helped this nation, I am sure by now, we would have solved this problem. So, we must change our style as a nation, imbibe the spirit of brotherhood, prayers and love.”

Okorocha advised government to be involved in more dialogue than deploying deadly weapons against civil unrest

“I appeal that the Nigerian government must change its style. It appears the old style of force and use of modern equipment to fight our insurgents have not helped us. It is increasing rather in geometric proportion despite the efforts of government,” he added.

Consequently, the ex-governor called for the establishment of a National Security Council for engagements at the grassroots.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...