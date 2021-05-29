Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the reviving of integrated farms in the state was not for Rural Grazing Area, RUGA.

Uzodinma spoke to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, while responding to reports that the state government was planing to implementing RUGA, in the state.

The government said among other things that it’s aim of reviving integrated farms in the state was to create jobs for unemployed youths in the state.

The statement reads, “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that the reason behind the renovation on some integrated farms in Imo was not for Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) purposes.

“Contrary to speculations that the Imo State Government was planning to use the so-called farms for RUGA, the Governor said those behind such insinuations are simply enemies of the people who do not want the government to take steps to tackle the mounting youth unemployment facing Imo.

ALSO READ: How security operatives killed 5, arrested 6 while attempting to attack police station in Rivers “Recently, Governor Uzodimma moved to revive some integrated farms in the state such as Achara-Ubo Farm in Emekukwu, Songhai Farm in Nekede and the Avutu Poultry farm in Obowo.

“But no sooner did a government contractor move into one of the farms than speculation became rife that the government had started RUGA implementation in the state for Fulani herdsmen settlement.

“At Achara-Ubo Farm in Emekukwu, for instance, youths and other Ubowalla Community members had taken to the streets to protest the cleaning of the Farm by the contractor and even ended up locking the place.

“However, in dispelling the rumour, Governor Uzodimma said he was not only concerned about the youths who needed to be properly engaged, but the potentials inherit in renovating, rehabilitating and reviving the now prostrate Achara –Ubo Farm.”

He advised that, “Imo indigenes to dwell less on rumour-mongering, particularly when the channels to obtain accurate information on government intentions are available.

“The army of youths in Imo State who roam about the streets as a result of not being properly engaged was enough to worry any responsible government, noting that what is required now is a government that thinks outside the box to fix our problems.”

