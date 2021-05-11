Dr. John Kome… ‘No third Force party in Nigeria.’ The African Democratic Congress, ADC, Lagos State chapter, has suffered another blow with the official resignation of Dr. John Kome, who dumped the party for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Kome was ADC’s candidate for Lagos East senatorial election in 2021 by-election and also the former Acting Executive Secretary of the party’s Lagos chapter.

Dr. Kome’s defection is the latest in the string of high-profile politicians dumping ADC, leaving the party in turmoil.

READ ALSO: NPA Probe: ‘Corrupt’ PDP unfit to attack Buhari’s anti-graft fight, says APC An attempt to reach the ADC South-West Chairman for more information proved abortive.

However, Dr. Kome confirmed his resignation, stating that he is now a member of PDP.

Contacted, Kome said ADC lacked political direction and, hence, was not the third force lacking in the country’s political space.

His words: “Structurally speaking, there isn’t a ‘Third Force’ political party yet to guarantee election victory in Nigeria’s political space at the moment. The truth must be told.

“Moreover, ADC as a political party lacks political direction.”

Dr. Kome said the party was structurally defective in leadership and discipline, lacked internal cohesion and disrespects the party’s constitution.

“I am in politics to serve the people. Therefore, I need the right platform to succeed in my quest,” he added.

Vanguard had reported the defection of Mabel Oboh. She was ADC’s governorship candidate in Edo State 2020 election.

Another chieftain that defected, quietly, to PDP recently was the former Chairman of ADC Lagos, Olayinwola Abisoye.

Meanwhile, a source that does not want to be named revealed that the national leadership of the party was not happy about Kome’s defection.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...