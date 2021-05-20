Photo from Steemit.com By Jimitota Onoyume Ahead of the commencement of the second phase of the rites of passage for the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Warri Council of Chiefs and Olu Advisory Council have said the palace was ready to receive condolence visits.

A statement in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, by Chairman of the bodies, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom and the Secretary Warri Council of Chiefs, Chief Eugene Ikomi (the Olulaye of Warri Kingdom), said the Regent of the kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, alongside some other princes and chiefs would be at the palace to receive the visitors.

The statement said: “The Regent, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, has taken his position in the palace in Warri to receive all who would come on condolence visits to identify with the Itsekiri nation at this time of our mourning. Some chiefs and princes will also be with him to receive the visitors.

“The Director of Palace Administration, Chief Clement Malaghemi, the Udefi of Warri Kingdom, will gladly schedule all such visitors, who would have previously contacted his office for that purpose.

“The Olu Advisory Council (Ojoye Ojisan) has expressed satisfaction regarding the progress being accomplished towards the conclusion of the process leading to the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri.

READ ALSO: Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu “This followed the successful completion of the Iken rites at the centuries-old Royal cemetery at Ijala.

“The Olu of Warri-designate has since entered in the Idaniken, which is the last major phase of his pre- coronation engagement. Following this also is the last phase of the rites of passage ceremonies for the immediate past Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ikenwoli.

“This will commence in the second week of June and will be for a period of 14 days, during which the rich culture of our people will be displayed to the delight of all who want to relish same.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...