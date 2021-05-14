…describes her as a bridge builder Members of the Rivers State National Assembly caucus on Friday hailed Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court as she clocks 69 describing her as a bridge builder across boundaries.

In a joint statement issued and signed by both legislative Chambers caucus leaders, Senator George Sekibo and Rep Kingsley Chinda, noted:

Wife of our leader Peter Odilli, our dear mother and Nation builder: A virtous woman of inestimable value.

We pray that God Almighty increase you and keep you in sound health, strength, wisdom and vigour.

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Like this: Like Loading...