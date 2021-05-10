By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt Rivers State Government has commenced plans to train 700 youths in Information & Communication Technology, ICT, as a measure to reduce unemployment in the state.

The training is scheduled to span for 6 months with the first 3 months being intensive classwork and the other 3 months an internship program starting from May.

Speaking on Monday, in Port Harcourt, during a pre-training summit with applicants, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Asawo Ibifuro, noted that over 7000 applications were received for a 700 slot in courses ranging from, programming, Animation, Cyber Security, Hardware and Networking, Game Development, Photography & Cinematography, Database Administration and Sport, and Graphics.

Ibifuro, who disclosed some measures in admitting applicants, said there would be a ratio of 70 – 30 in favour of Rivers indigenous as a ratio of 80 – 20 in favour of applicants who are graduates while 40% of female representation and 10% allowed slot for physically challenged people.

He stated that 68% male applied as against 32% females and 60% of the applicants come from Rivers State while 40% are from other states

Ibifuro also noted that the program had trained over 5000 Rivers Youths in Tech related areas, adding that the goal of the program is to gainfully engage the youths to build the manpower that will be available in the state in tech-related fields to reduce the spate of crime and youth restiveness.

He said: “Once these children are gainfully occupied you would notice that this is a tactical approach to use within these 3 months to do an intensive reorientation and these energies will be channeled to productive activities. It is one way the government is taking a step in minimizing restiveness.”

