The Rivers State government has said its ongoing automation of the transportation sector would tackle insecurity and provide jobs in the state.

The digital registration and connection involves the enumeration of all commercial vehicles and their operators.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Information and Communication, Technology (ICT), Asaro Ibifuro, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt during the pre-screening orientation of over 7,000 applicants vying for 500 spaces in the state free ICT training.

According to Ibifuro, the aim of the automation is to generate codes for all commercial vehicles in the state for safe tracing of any item lost in commercial vehicles, check insecurity and safety of passengers. He affirmed that the exercise would capture taxi operators also.

He further disclosed that there was ongoing automation for business place registration, which involves cataloguing of every business operating in the state, whether small, medium or big.

He said all the automations were geared towards the improvement in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and to improve service delivery to the populace.

He said the training was to support the various automation projects that were going on in the state.

He said: “The health sector automation is already ongoing with the state Teaching Hospital. We are equally going to register four primary healthcare centres in this pilot stage and later every government owned health facility will be covered.

“Much later, the state ministry of health is going to begin the registration of all health facilities in the state, including all mortuaries, diagnostics centres, hospitals, clinics, maternities, and radiotherapy centres, among others.

“We have also automated the courts in the state. We are also now working with the chambers. There is a chamber information management system that is deployed for all law firms. They are also doing registration in their portal.

“So, many things are happing in this area and the ministries and people need to fill in the gap. So, this training is an enterprise solution; it is a continuous development. So, people need to be trained to be able to fill the gaps”.



