Suspected gunmen numbering about 12 on Sunday night invaded Alafia Estate in Orogun area of Ibadan, Oyo state, and carted away laptops, money and other valuables.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the robbers were able to gain entry into the Estate through the recently dredged carnal linking Barika, Agbowo, and Orogun in Ibadan.

It was also reported that the robbers divided themselves into separate groups and simultaneously robbed Houses numbers 33, 31, 25 among others.

A resident of the area, who preferred anonymity told NAN that the robbers came with POS and collected ATM cards of the victims and their Personal Identification Numbers (PIN).

The source said that one victim in House 33 sustained machete cuts on his left hand while the wife was said to have been beaten with machete.

“They forcefully gained entrance into their victims’ apartments, moving boastfully and daring the residents to come out if they were up to the task.

“At house 31, where at least twelve flats were robbed, the robbers forced their victims to use the POS which they brought, but when transfer failed due to poor network, they obtained the PIN and went away with the ATM cards.

One of the victims who pleaded anonymity said, “When they came, they jumped into our house and shot into the air.

"They entered around 12:45 and left around 1:45am for other buildings after collecting money.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to NAN on Monday in a text message.

Osifeso said that a pistol, three cutlasses and bag containing SIM cards and male undergarments were recovered from the robbers.

“A distress call was received on the early hours of Monday, May 31, at about 0300 hours by residents of Alafia Estate, Ojoo area of Ibadan.

“A team of operational and intelligence policemen were swiftly deployed to the area. On sighting the Police, the hoodlums fled the scene after they were thoroughly resisted.

“In the process a pistol was recovered along with three cutlasses and a bag containing both male undergarments and SIM cards,” Osifeso said.

The PPRO said that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the culprits as well as crackdown their criminal chain. (NAN)

