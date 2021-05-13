Cristiano Ronaldo‘s teammates at Juventus are reportedly upset with him and he has been ‘isolated’ in the Juventus dressing-room with team-mates believing the Portuguese star has too much freedom.

Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for the Old Lady in a 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday which keeps Andrea Pirlo’s side in the hunt for a top-four spot, though they still need Napoli to drop points in one of their final two games.

Yet on Monday, following the humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to AC Milan on Sunday, while his team-mates went to train, Ronaldo was allowed a day off to collect his new £1.4million Ferrari Monza from the manufacturer’s base in Maranello.

The development caused unhappiness within the playing camp, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Additionally it was reported that the 36-year-old striker was accompanied by Juve president Andrea Agnelli and Exor Chairman and CEO John Elkann.

And now Ronaldo’s team-mates are said to be displeased with the favourable treatment the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to receive.

His teammates do not recognise Ronaldo as a leader with his attitude on the pitch, the report states, with his gesticulations every time the ball does not reach him, seen as unhelpful.

Ronaldo’s future at the club is currently up in the air with Juve far from guaranteed Champions League football next season.

Back in November, Juve boss Andrea Pirlo dismissed the accusation that Ronaldo receives ‘special treatment’ in contrast to the rest of the squad.

“I treat him like I treat all the other players,” Pirlo said.

“I’m always available on and off the pitch. It’s easy to have a good relationship between humble people. I’m like that. I behave with him – a champion – like I do with Gianluca] Frabotta or [Manolo] Portanova, who are two young players. I do the same things I was used to doing when I was a player.”

Ronaldo has been linked with moves back to either of his old clubs – Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid – as well as a big-money switch to PSG.

Janet Osemudiamen

