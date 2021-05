Russia-Armenia cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) and Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan (left) attend Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide memorial complex, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Thursday. Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was considering supplying 1 million shots of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Armenia, the RIA news agency reported. Photo: AFP

Like this: Like Loading...