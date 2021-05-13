The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 2018. NASA/Roscosmos

Russia’s space agency said Thursday it was sending an actress and a director to the International Space Station in October to make the first feature film in space.

“Filming will take place at the International Space Station. The start of the expedition is scheduled for October 5, 2021, from the Baikonur cosmodrome on the Soyuz MS-19 manned transport spacecraft,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

Actress Yulia Peresild, 36, and director Klim Shipenko, 37, will undergo special training, including tests on a centrifuge and flights in zero gravity, starting no later than 1 June.

Their pre-flight training will be documented by one of Russia’s main TV channels, Channel One, which will also be involved in producing the film.

The film’s working title is “Challenge” and will be in the genre of a “space drama”, Roscosmos said, without providing details about the plot of the film or Peresild’s role.

Roscosmos said in September the movie will aim to “popularise Russia’s space activities, as well as glorify cosmonaut profession”.

The film will be co-produced by Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency, with the ambition of making Russia the first country to shoot a film in space.

Last year, US space agency NASA confirmed that it will be teaming up with actor Tom Cruise to make a Hollywood movie on the ISS.



