Russian actress Yulia Peresild has been selected for a film shoot on the International Space Station (ISS).

The 36-year-old will set off on a Soyuz rocket from the Russian spaceport Baikonur in Kazakhstan on October 5 together with director Klim Shipenko, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced on Thursday.

The actress had prevailed among 20 finalists for the role in space. In total, more than 3,000 applications were received. In addition to acting skills, medical tests were the deciding factor, Roscosmos said.

Peresild became known to a wider public 11 years ago with the Russian feature film “The Edge,” which is set after the end of World War II.

The film by the 37-year-old director Shipenko, who is famous for the 2017 space movie “Salyut7,” is to be shot in parts in the cosmos and has the working title “Vyzov” (The Challenge).

He and Peresild will reportedly begin special training for their flight to the human outpost on June 1. If anyone drops out, a replacement crew is thought to be ready to stand in.

According to Roscosmos, the film is part of a large-scale scientific and educational project that will produce documentaries about, for example, the rocket and space industry.

It is also intended to show that flights into space are no longer only possible for experts, but increasingly also for enthusiasts.

