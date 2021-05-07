South African referee, Victor Gomes, who allegedly turned down a $30,000 bribe from Plateau United to swing the result of their CAF Champions League tie against USM Alger in 2018, has been appointed as the centre referee for the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final matchup between Egyptian side Pyramids FC and Enyimba on May 16, Punch reports.

Victor Gomes will be assisted by his compatriots, Zakeli Soyza and Alsinkosi Nudjeni, while Thando Nazandinka will serve as the fourth referee, while Libyans Jamal Salem and Essam Sharafuddin will serve as the match assessors.

The first leg of the knockout phase is scheduled for the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, behind closed doors, while the second leg is billed for the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on May 23.

Gomes in 2018 reported Plateau United to the Confederation of African Football for offering him a $30,000 bribe to swing their match against Algerian side, USM Alger, in their favour, which he claimed to have turned down.

Pyramids who lost the final of the 2019/20 Confederation Cup season to RS Berkane will be hoping to move past their Nigerian opponent while Enyimba are aiming to move past the quarter-final stage, the position they crashed out last season.

The People’s Elephant finished top of Group A with nine points ahead of South Africa’s Orlando Pirates while Pyramids came second in Group D behind Raja Casablanca, ending their group campaign on 12 points.

