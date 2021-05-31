AbujaMetroNewsNigeriaOmoyele SoworeUnity Fountain

Sahara Reporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore Says Policewoman Shot Him

Convener of “#Revolution Now”, Omoyele Sowore,sits inside the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 12, 2020. – Omoyele Sowore, a fierce critic of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, was arrested in August, 2019, by the Department of State Services (DSS) secret police after urging protests under the online banner “#RevolutionNow”. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP)


Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, said he was shot in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, by a policewoman. The publisher was allegedly shot during a protest at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

“Just been shit (sic) by a police officer, ACP Atine at the Unity Fountain in Abuja,” Sowore captioned a tweet that shows a wound on his body, adding that “Let the struggle continue even if they take my life.”

Details later.




