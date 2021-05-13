By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday advised the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, to caution Islamic extremists against violence and terrorism.

Daramola Bade Joseph, CAN’s General Secretary, gave the advice in a statement to felicitate with Muslims on the occasion of 2021 Eid-ul-fitri celebration.

READ ALSO:Obaseki meets SWC, review position on party leaderships dissolution He said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is rejoicing with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and all Muslims in the country as they celebrate the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan. We wish you all Ramadan Mubarak.

“We, however, appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advise and caution the extremists who are not well grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam. It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

“We pray that the aftermath of this year Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country. We recognise and appreciate the ‘efforts’ that are being made by the Police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.

“CAN will not relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in our country in collaboration with NSCIA genuinely. We remain partners in peace making. Let us continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.”

CAN condoled with families of the victims of extremists’ attacks and prayed God to grant the victims’ families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Our heart goes to the families and Friends of those who are bereaved especially as a result of senseless and unwarranted killings in the country. May God console and comfort them all,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

