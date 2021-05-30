Governor Sanwo-olu

Odedeji Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Security The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property in the state. He said the state government would continue to invest and improve security apparatus to ensure that residents’ lives and property are always secured.

Speaking in Lagos at the 1st Session of the 8th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos West with the theme: “We are more than Conquerors,” Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Chief of Staff to Lagos State government, Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, said: “I want to thank you for your support and goodwill, which play a great part in all the successes we have achieved, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and others. The journey is not just half completed, but there is a lot more to be achieved. As you continue to support us with your prayers and counsels, we are determined and committed to working harder and achieving greater milestone towards building a greater Lagos of our collective desire.”

He enjoined Church leaders and all religious bodies to continue to promote peaceful co-existence through their messages and outreach programmes, even as he asked every Nigerian to remain vigilant in their immediate environment and ensure hoodlums and miscreants no longer use uncompleted buildings in their neighbourhood as hideouts. He equally urged Lagosians to report all mischievous and suspicious activities in their areas to appropriate authority.

The Diocesan Bishop, The Rt. Rev. James Odedeji, in his address called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show the will power to steer Nigeria out of violence. He tasked him to declare a state of emergency on security, initiate security reforms and take necessary measures towards running an inclusive government. The Bishop called on federal and state governments, including security agencies to sustain campaigns against cattle rustling and banditry, as well as improve security within and around schools, maintain operational readiness of rural-based police and other security units, among others.

Odedeji called on Federal Government to either fix the resolutions of Sovereign Conference organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration or initiate another one to nip in the bud the kind of disintegration threatening the country’s corporate entity.

Odedeji, who assured Sanwo-Olu of the church’s prayers, commended the state governor for his doggedness, hard work, listening ears and efforts made to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the state.



No comments yet