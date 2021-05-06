Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The governor also extended his condolence to the general overseer’s wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, over the demise of her son.

Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was an Assistant Pastor in charge of Youths in Region 35 of RCCG, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom at the age of 42.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, expressed his heartfelt sympathies over the death.

He urged the family of the deceased, friends, associates and entire members of RCCG to take the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye in good faith.

”No doubt, the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased has lived a good life, just like the late Pastor Dare Adeboye.

”The pastoral and wise counsel of ‘Pastor D’ as he was fondly called will be sorely missed by his family and the entire members of RCCG, especially in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he played active roles as a cleric before he passed on.

”I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG.

”I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...