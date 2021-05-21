Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, has sacked the Lagos State University Governing Council with immediate effect.

The governor ordered the dissolution of the Governing Council and the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman for the flagrant violations of the extant laws guiding the appointment of a VC.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, 21 May, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Lasu Governing Council’ partly read, “The Governor of Lagos State and the Visitor to the Lagos State University, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, after consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor and by the powers conferred on him by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended), hereby adopts the recommendations and directs as follows:

“The immediate dissolution of and the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council for flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations of the University guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

“Cancellation of the second failed exercise to appoint the 9th Substantive Vice-Chancellor as a result of the flagrant contravention of extant laws, breach of due process, failure and total disregard to follow its own laid down criteria guiding the process for the appointment of a 9th Vice-Chancellor as publicly advertised.

“In due course, a new Governing Council for the Lagos State University will be constituted. The reconstituted Council shall conduct a new process for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor.”

“Members of the Joint Council and the Senate Committee who participated in the two failed exercises of 2020 and 2021 to appoint a 9th Vice-Chancellor are exempted from further participation in the new exercise for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. The Acting Vice-Chancellor and Management of the University are hereby directed to elect new council members from the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...