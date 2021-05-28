Former Senate president Bukola Saraki has Thursday said a panel set up by the Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was not interested in fact-finding.

A statement by the former Senate president’s media aide Abdulqadir Abdulganiy said the Kwara State Government was only interested in soiling the image of the Saraki, who himself was a former governor of the state.

“First, for the information of discerning members of the public, neither Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki who left the Office of Governor of Kwara State ten years ago nor Alhaji Abdulfatai Ahmed, the immediate last Governor got an invite to appear before any investigative and fact-finding panel set up by the Abdulrazaq administration,” Abdulganiy said.

“Thus, it is clear that the so-called investigation being conducted is not about finding facts. It is about throwing mud and staining the predecessor of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in Office.”

Abdulganiy insisted that both Saraki and the current governor’s predecessor Ahmed will never be shy of giving an account of how they managed the assets of Kwara State.

“In fact, both men took decisions concerning those assets in a manner that will enhance their value and stimulate economic activities in the state, which was hitherto referred to as a civil service state,” he said.

He said the allegation is another one of the “tactics of Abdulrazaq to divert the attention of the people from his non-performance and lack of tangible projects that can be showcased during the second anniversary of his administration, which is about 48 hours away.

“We know that Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is always incensed about Saraki and will always seek to malign the person of the former President of the Nigerian Senate, however, we think it is in his interest to focus on how to deliver on his numerous promises to the people of Kwara State after he has wasted two years chasing shadows.”

He urged Abdulrahman to focus on working for the people of the state and executing projects, initiating programmes and policies that will benefit the people of the state.





