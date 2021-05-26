By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Speaker House of Representatives, and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are among top Nigerian politicians to be honoured in London, July 31, 2021.

Others are Senators Dino Melaye and Eyinnaya Abaribe, Dr. Mike Onolememen, Chief Dan Orbih, and Daisy Danjuma.

The event will be the African Youth Empowerment Award, EAAYE, organized by the London based pan-African non-governmental organization, Ebony Ambassadors.

The group says the honour will come to these African leaders because of their notable and outstanding contributions to nation building.

Leader of the group, Mrs Irene Eribo-Ani said the core objective of the award is to inspire, develop and empower the African youths.

She said EAAYE will also feature the crowning of the 2021 Miss Ebony Ambassador, even as select First Ladies of African leaders will also be honoured at the event.

Eribo-Ani said: “We will be crowning a new Miss E.B.O.N.Y Ambassador Queen who will be taking up projects in some African countries like the previous Queens had done. Countries like The Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Rwanda are billed to be visited during her reign.

"We have some distinguished African leaders, both male and female who have done creditably well in the last few years in terms of youths inclusiveness in governance, capacity building, empowerment and giving the youth opportunities to be useful to themselves and society. So as part of this year`s celebration which happens to be our 6th edition, we will be recognizing and honouring these African men and women who have done well for our women and youths.

“As an organization that has its core mission and vision focused on youth’s development, we see these African leaders as partners in that regard. African leaders like the Presidents of Liberia and Sierra Leone, First Ladies of Burundi, Kenya, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, the governors of Rivers, Delta, Sokoto, Edo, Oyo, and as well as the wives of the Governors of Akwa-Ibom, Kogi, Edo, and Kwara, will all be honoured for their contributions towards the development of the African youth, women and the girl child.

“Others are former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senators Dino Melaye and Eyinnaya Abaribe, Dr. Mike Onolememen, Chief Dan Orbih, and Daisy Danjuma, for defenders of democracy and youths and women development categories, respectively, she added.

