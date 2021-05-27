Acting inspector-general of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has said the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) created a vacuum in Nigeria’s Police effort at fighting insecurity.

Speaking at the weekly ministerial briefing organized by the presidential communications team at the presidential villa in Abuja, Alkali said the morale of the personnel of the force had remained dampened with aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and the recent attacks in the Southeast.

Insisting that police officers have not been able to fill the vaccum the disbandment created, the IGP added that the security situation stabilizes most times but with pockets of problems around the country.

Alkali also said they’ve recorded successes against secessionists and criminals in the southeast, but have been unable to prosecute and bring them to justice because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers.

Speaking on the effort to check insecurity in zones, he said: “The security situation of the country has been significantly stabilized from time to time. But you see, if it is stabilised for a week, then there are isolated disturbances coming from this zone in terms of either attack on police facilities or police personnel or even all law enforcement agencies including the military.

The acting IGP disclosed that the South-East and South-South zones have been reinforced with about 3,700 police personnel to tackle insecurity in the region, which led to the recent launch of Operation Restore Peace.

He said: “We involved reinforcing these two zones with a total number of about 3,700 policemen drawn from our various units which include, police mobile force, the strike force, counterterrorism, the STS, IRT and these commands were imposed with this personnel with specific instructions, with an operation order that is targeted at stabilising the incessant attacks on police facilities, personnel, military and other violent crimes.

Usman revealed that a total of 1176 high-profile criminals were arrested by the police from April 7, 2021, to date with a number of arms and ammunition also recovered, Tribune Online reports.

