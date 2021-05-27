Intending pilgrims for the 2021 hajj will be compelled to pay special customs duties and taxes introduced by Saudi Arabia authorities.

Similarly, the Saudi government has mandated any pilgrim coming into the kingdom or departing after hajj to declare jewelleries or currencies worth more than SR60,000 (N6 million) or equivalent in foreign currencies as well as prohibited items to appropriate authorities.

This new non-pharmaceutical policy by the Saudi authorities is part of special conditions deployed for 2021 hajj. Already, the COVID-19 protocols ratified by the Ministry of Hajj will compel pilgrims to undergo three days isolation after arriving the kingdom, among other strict preventive measures, aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

According to Saudi Gazette release on hajj 2021, the Saudi Customs authority said travellers going to Saudi Arabia carrying purchases or gifts worth over SR3,000 (N3 million) or its equivalent in foreign currencies must declare them and pay due customs duties and taxes.





