After the pandemic halted his plans last year, Nigeria’s prolific musician, Seun Bankole, aka SBLive, is set to take his wits, lyrics and band members on a widespread tour across 20 cities in the United States from July to October this year.

SBLive, whose music propels him as a refined live band musician, has continued to extend his interesting gospel-based discography with hits from Highlife, Hiphop and pop, among other genres.

Last year, the Lagos-based musician was scheduled for sold-out dates in America, Portugal, Spain and France. But as he was about to start his US/European tour early 2020, COVID-19 broke out. With the global lockdown, which greatly affected most European countries and America, all the shows were cancelled. Turning his lemons to lemonade, he continued to perform live for his numerous fans via zoom and even gained a newer audience.

During the US tour, he will be on stage at many concerts and VIP-studded private parties in cities like Rhode Island, Boston, Houston and Dallas Texas, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Washington and Boston. In between the Summer Tour, SBLive will also be visiting Nigeria to honour already line-up private gigs and return to the US for the completion of his tour.





