The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to reach out to necessary stakeholders across the country to find lasting solutions to the myriad of security challenges confronting Nigeria. In a four-point intervention agenda, authorised by the National Working Committee (NWC) of SDP and signed by Dr. Olu Agunloye and Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the party enjoined the National Assembly to utilise the document along with other programmes to save Nigeria.

In the first point, the party urged the Federal Government to admit widespread crises with the determination to tackle them decisively. On the second point, SDP noted that the government must admit lapses and be prepared to repair the social architectural order.

It said: “The need for deeper understanding of issues is always required. So also, making decisions and actions on well thought through processes based on information, data and intelligence is extremely critical. Deeper understanding would have shown that the cattle factor is beyond the conflicts caused by or allegations against ‘herdsmen’, ‘cattle-herders’, ‘Fulani invaders’, ‘cattle rustlers’, and welding of AK-47.”

The party also insisted that the government should tackle crimes and criminalities frontally and must not encourage ethnic profiling of crimes.

While the SDP said that the government must admit social imbalance and should be bold to restructure critical sectors, it said the government must admit reality, change the ‘change’ and adopt social justice.

IN the same vein, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to take urgent and decisive actions on insecurity, economic and political instabilities and agitation for secession.

Adams, who spoke during a thanksgiving ceremony of his birthday at the Saviour Ministries C & S Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, yesterday, said the country is drifting fast towards disintegration and war. He said God and history would not forgive anyone under whose leadership or authority Nigeria go to war or split.

According to him, “the calls for secession are genuine and legitimate. Such calls are pure demonstration of Federal Government’s failure to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country. The President’s lacklustre attitude towards the myriad of security challenges in the country is surprising. Nigeria has never had it so bad than it is with the present administration where killer-bandits have taken over the entire country.

“President Buhari’s silence on the security situation is not golden, his persistent non-chalant body language to the threatening situation is already fuelling disunity. With the clear nepotism, corruption and insecurity slapping us here and there, the future of this country hangs in the balance.

“Yet, they said we shouldn’t talk. Calls for Oodua Republic were done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in North, East, West and South?

“One of the greatest problems of this government is nepotism. One begins to wonder why the President is insensitive to the plights of others, especially to the sorrow and agony of citizens losing their loved ones to bloodshed.”

