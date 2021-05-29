Wale Okediran The chairman of the Black Wall Street Community, Charles N Lambert has announced that the Secretary General, Africa Union of Writers, Wale Okediran will be one of the keynote speakers at its event “Africa Rebirth”.

The Black Wall Street community will hold The Resurrection Event; Africa’s Rebirth on the 31st May and 1st June 2021 in Kampala.

Announcing Wale as one of the keynote speakers, Lambert said “We are most delighted to have the Union of Writers in Africa as key note speaker at Africa Rebirth. Intellect is the fountain of writing so this is one endorsement we will forever treasure. Africa First“

Bio

Dr. Wale Okediran is a Fellow of the General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and Fellow of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, and a member of the Association of Nigerian Authors, prior to serving as its National President between 2006 and 2009. Dr. Okediran is currently the Secretary-General (Africa) for the Union of Writers from Africa, Asia and Latin America.