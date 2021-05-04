President Muhammadu Buhari By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the continuation of a security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari had summoned security meeting Friday last week over the worsening security situation in the country that appears to threatening the nation’s corporate existence.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) had after the last week meeting said that it was adjourned to Tuesday in order to get security reports from some heads of security agencies.

The meeting is holding at the First Lady's Conference room at the Presidential Villa as the usual venue for such meetings, the Council Chamber is undergoing renovation.

Those attending the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd) and the National Security Adviser, Major General Monguno

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo are also attending the crucial meeting.

Also present is the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba is also in attendance.

