The war against the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN by the Nigerian State has assumed a new dimension.

Security operatives who used to target young men for profiling as members of IPOB/ESN, have now upgraded to targeting older and spent men.

Earlier today, security operatives invaded a church in a community in Enugu State and marched all the, most of who are aged, out of the church.

No reason was given for desecrating the worship center. Instead the men were marched out and loaded into a truck and taken to an unknown destination.

Neither the Nigerian Army nor the Nigerian Police Force has given a statement concerning this.