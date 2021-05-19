The Senate has revealed that the National Lottery Trust Fund has been robbed of almost N7 billion (NLTF).

Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos), the chairman of the Senate committee on finance, highlighted the issue on Monday as part of an ongoing probe into MDA remittances between 2014 and 2020, as well as the payment of one percent stamp duty on all contract awards during that time period.

The committee also suggested that the agency broke the law by issuing a contract worth N1.12 billion for ‘Intervention Budget Distribution,’ which was requested in a March 12, 2014 letter.

According to Olamilekan, the agency declared N7 billion as internally generated revenue during the time under review, but further inquiry by the committee found that the money spent on good course was greater than the money reported by the agency as internally generated revenue (IGR).

The committee chairman inquired for the source of the excess fund spent by the National Lottery Trust of Fund, expressing concern over the source of the money spent on the good course, which was greater than the money disclosed before the committee.

“We detected another major scam from the National Lottery Trust Fund for money that was supposed to be utilized for good course in line with their Act,” he said.

“The overall amount of money coming to them during the period under consideration is over N7 billion, but when we combine this with the excellent course to be supplied, we discovered that the amount spent on good course is much greater than the amount disclosed.

“And the question is, where are you going to obtain this extra cash?” Is there anything else you can do to supplement your income? No, that is not the case. And what it basically means is that you’re under revenue declaration,” Olamilekan explained.

According to BusinesssDay, the entire procurement cost for the contract given without proper procedure was N800 million, with N185 million spent on consultation, N50 million spent on public awareness and publicity, N50 million spent on the project administration, and N25 million on contingency.

The consultation fee, which was estimated to be around N185 million, was intended to be N80 million, or 10% of the contract cost, according to the findings.

An attempt to reach Anele Desmond, the National Lottery Trust Fund’s public relations/evaluation officer, was unsuccessful. The agency does not have a working website where its operations can be tracked.

