The Senate on Wednesday, passed the bill for establishment of Nigeria Steel University, Ajaokuta, Kogi.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND at plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate also passed the Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Federal Medical Centre Mubi, Adamawa State (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

Sen. Sam Egwu (PDP-Ebonyi) presented the report of the Committee on behalf of the Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Kaita.

He said that the Nigeria Steel University, when established, would provide the required manpower needs of the country in the areas of metallurgical and technological advancement.

According to him, the institution will provide specialised services in engineering and training in every aspect of education and fields of applied learning.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, said the future growth of the Nigerian economy would be based on the revival of the steel industry.

Lawan said that the University would provide the required manpower for the industry to thrive successfully.

“Our way to growth, development and stability is to have our steel industries functioning and this university, if and when established, will definitely provide the necessary and needed manpower for the steel industry in our country,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

