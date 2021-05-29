Seven suspected persons were killed when the Nigerian troops from 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police, DSS, and NSCDC raided an operational base of the Eastern Security Network, an armed arm of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

The raid was carried out on Thursday, 27 May 2021 on the base located at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGAs of Rivers State, army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said in a statement on Saturday.

“In the firefight that ensued during the Clearance/Raid Operation, 7 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized while 5 suspects arrested, Yerima said.

“Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces. The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.”

The army spokesman said there was no casualty among the troops and other security operatives.

“The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralise the so-called Unknown Gunmen (UGM) who are terrorizing the region,” Yerima said.





No comments yet