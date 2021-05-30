The Nigerian Army has said its men from the 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, and 29 Battalion, in conjunction with other security agencies, have killed seven members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the militant arm of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

It also said six other members of the group were arrested.

The army said its men carried out the operation with the operatives of Nigerian Police, State Security Service and NSCDC.

Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, made this known in a statement on Saturday, 29 May.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted on Thursday when the combined security team conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State.

”Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces. The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.

”There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.”

The Nigerian Army urged members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralize the so-called Unknown Gunmen (UGM) who are terrorizing the region.