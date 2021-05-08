Seven policemen were feared killed in a night attack on police facilities in Rivers State late on Friday night.

The Guardian gathered that the gunmen, who took the police office unaware, also burnt two patrol vehicles and destroyed the C4I security checkpoint along East-West Road.

The incidents happened close to Choba bridge near the University of PortHarcourt and in Rumuji Community, by 10 pm on Friday night.

It was learnt that the gunmen first stormed and attacked the C4I Checkpoint but no officer was killed there. They later proceeded to Ogbakiri junction where they killed the police officer on duty.

The attackers then went to Rumuji Police station where they killed more officers and beheaded one while setting ablaze two patrol vans before escaping through Elele Alimini axis of the East-West Road.

The Guardian learnt that another attack took place at Elimgbu Police Station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State where three Policemen were reportedly killed and several injured.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the death of seven officers during the attacks.

Omoni, in a statement after operatives of the command led by the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, among commanders of the various tactical units, visited the scenes on Saturday morning, described the killing as “unprovoked and mindless”.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...