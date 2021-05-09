PHOTO: manny360

Wike Condemns Attacks On Police Formations

Seven policemen had been killed in a night attack on Police facilities in Emohua Local Government Area and other parts of Rivers State. The Guardian gathered that the gunmen who took the police unawares also burnt two patrol vehicles and destroyed C4i security checkpoint along East West road. The incidents happened close to Choba bridge near University of Port Harcourt and in Rumuji Community by 10pm on Friday night.It was learnt that the gunmen first stormed and attacked the C4i checkpoint located after Choba bridge destroying it but no officer was killed there. They later proceeded to Ogbakiri junction where they killed the police officer on duty.

The attackers were also said to have proceeded to Rumuji Police station where they killed more officers and beheaded one while setting ablaze two patrol vans before escaping through Elele Alimini axis of the East West road.

The Guardian learnt that another attack took place at Elimgbu Police Station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State where three Policemen were reportedly killed and several injured.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident. Also, a community source, who witnessed the incident, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the incident happened few minutes after 10pm.

The source said the criminals operated without interruption. It was learnt that the hoodlums wore two different security uniforms and came in a Hilux van. The Youth President of Elimgbu Ambassador Uche Morgan, told journalists that the incident caused serious panic in the area.

MEANWHILE, Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that no amount of intimidation or cruel resort to barbaric attacks will make the state succumb to secessionist agenda of those bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike condemned attacks by unidentified armed assailants on some state police formations.

A statement by Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, quoted Wike as calling for calm following the overnight attacks on police personnel in the State.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the Policemen and the Rivers State Police Command. I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks,” the statement read in part.

The governor urged residents to be calm, as the Security Council had taken measures to secure the State. He enjoined them to be vigilant and report suspicious movement or persons to security agents. Wike had two weeks ago declared curfew in all land borders in the state from 8pm and later declared dusk to dawn curfew to check attacks in the state.



