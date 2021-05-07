Guardian LifeMusicSeyi ShayYemi Alade

Seyi Shay And Yemi Alade Team Up On New Single “Pempe”

Nigerian artist Seyi Shay enlists fellow Afrobeats songstress, Yemi Alade on a new bob dubbed ‘Pempe’.

“Pempe” is translated from Nigerian street slang as ‘hot lady’ and befittingly, the two cause a heatwave on the record with Seyi Shay leading with a catchy hook and infectious verse.

Yemi Alade’s verse expands on the theme of the song, highlighting the struggles that come with being a hot lady from unending attention to everything else in between.

In 2019, Seyi Shay enlisted American R&B artist, Teyena Taylor on the remix of her pop smash, Gimme Love which had Nigerian singer, Runtown on the initial version. Produced by Kel P, Pempe is the first single from Seyi Shay’s upcoming EP slated for a 2021 release.


