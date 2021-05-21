The leader of Boko Haram terrorists group, Abubakar Shekau, has reportedly ‘died’ in a bloody clash with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Sambisa Forest.

An intelligence source confirmed the clash yesterday in Maiduguri. It stated: “ISWAP, a splinter group of Boko Haram, has grown in power and influence since the terrorists commenced operating from their territorial bases of Lake Chad region. ISWAP now occupies some parts of the forest following the latest development on terrorism in the North East.”

According to the intelligence report, the notorious terrorist leader must have been killed in the struggle for power between the two groups.

The intelligence service also revealed that on May 19, 2021 at 6.29p.m., ISWAP top fighter, Ba’ana Duguri, informed that the group’s logistics commander, Modu Sulum, was ambushed near the General Hospital, Konduga.

The Guardian gathered that Shekau, who was wearing a suicide vest, might have blown himself up to avoid the ISWAP fighters catching him alive.

Duguri said the ISWAP team of fighters surrounded Shekau with his team before shooting ensued between the two terrorist factions.

“Shekau detonated a bomb and killed himself when he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive,” Duguri said, adding that the two sides also lost some fighters during the exchange.

He said the ISWAP terrorists are still pursuing the Boko Haram leader, whose cap was recovered, despite the reported killing.

Sulum rejoiced over the reported death of Shekau.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has placed all Borno State commands of the Army and Air Force on red alert. The troops are currently carrying out discreet bombardments in the Sambisa Forest/Lake Chad axes.

According to military sources in Maiduguri, the aerial and ground bombardments could have triggered the current crisis between the two terrorist groups.

Findings also revealed that ISWAP had been in pursuit of Shekau before rounding him up yesterday that led to his death in the forest.

Spokesmen of the military were, however, reluctant to confirm the killing of Shekau.



