From left, Honourable Shina Peller, former Oyo first Lady, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, and wife of the celebrant, Mr. Ayobola Peller during the National Security and Peace Symposium at University of Ibadan Conference center, Ibadan on Friday. Ekiti State governor, Mr. Kayode Fayemi has described Honourable Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola and Iwajowa federal constituency as a good representative of his constituency and the country at large.

He made this statement on Friday at the National Security and Peace Symposium organized to mark the 45th birthday of Honourable Peller at the International Conference Centre University of Ibadan, noting that the rep member has done a lot to alleviate the lives of many in his constituency.

According to Fayemi, “our country is currently going facing challenges, but these are not insurmountable challenges. These are challenges that we can overcome, countries that have been in far deeper problems have done so.

"If we are single-minded, demonstrate the sincerity of purpose, understand our problems for what they are, and are committed to transforming Nigeria for the better we will put behind us the current state of violence in the land. As long as we are tough on the cause of the challenges we would overcome.

He further commended Peller’s contributions in his constituency towards eradicating poverty which he described as one of the causes of the challenges in the country, urging monarchs at the event to avail themselves towards assisting him.

Keynote speaker of the symposium, Professor Isaac Olawale Albert, while giving his lecture on peace and security noted that the problem of security currently battling the country “emanated from communities and didn’t just come from the moon.”

According to him, “the question of community engagement has to do with how communities will participate in the definitions of these problems that we are trying to solve. And also, communities identifying what roles they have to play, Abuja cannot solve all the problems.

"When a crime is committed, the community members know who must have committed the crime. The question we are asking is how do we get our communities to participate in solving this problem and my summary of it is that we cannot be relying on the Federal Government alone to solve the problem."

Speaking at the end of the event, Honorable Shina Peller noted that the symposium was organised to address the ongoing security challenges in the country and call for the need to unite to solve the problem.

He further reiterated his commitment towards canvassing for peace, security, and stability of the country noting that he will not be discouraged from “total service and commitment to the will” of those he is representing at the “Green Chamber” in Abuja.

Also present at the event former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala lauded the House of Reps member describing him as the future to who they would hand over the country.

